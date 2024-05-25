Is the Eastern Conference finals series between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers over?

Is the Eastern Conference finals series between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers over? The cohost of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, recently sat down with reporter Bobby Manning from “The Garden Report” podcast to discuss the Celtics’ 2-0 series lead against the Pacers on a recent episode.

The pair also got into star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s playoff career high-matching 40-point outing in Game 2 of the series. They also analyzed the potential impact of star Indiana floor general Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury on the rest of the Eastern Conference finals moving forward.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire