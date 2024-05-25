Are the Indiana Pacers going to be swept by the Boston Celtics?

Following an Eastern Conference finals Game 2 win versus the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 23) night, the Boston Celtics are looking dangerous, with the storied ball club being just two wins away from a 2024 NBA Finals berth.

With a Tyrese Haliburton hamstring re-injury in Game 2 of the series, how can the Pacers bounce back and best the Celtics in seven games to defy logic and send Boston fishing? Is such a thing even possible given the circumstances? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis offer their analysis from Game 2 vs. Indiana on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire