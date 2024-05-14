'Easter Road display in the mould of Thelin's Elfsborg'

[BBC]

Jimmy Thelin must have watched Aberdeen’s latest performance with real enthusiasm; the Dons thrashed Hibs at Easter Road to make it three successive wins and five clean sheets in a row.

This was a performance in the mould of Thelin's Elfsborg side – solid at the back, quick in transition and counter-pressing aggressively when opportunities present themselves.

Leighton Clarkson looked like a man reborn on Sunday afternoon – testament to the faith installed in him by Peter Leven, and his goal was just reward for a performance that reminded us all of the ability lurking within the ex-Liverpool starlet.

Dante Polvara continues his development at pace and his goal was probably the pick of the bunch.

Junior Hoilett's experience and ability have also been a welcome bonus in recent weeks, with the Canadian international finding full fitness and providing a level of calm which has helped the likes of Jack MacKenzie no end.

The story of the game came at the other end of the age spectrum though, as Fletcher Boyd became the youngest player to ever score for the club and the second youngest in SPFL history – a truly wonderful moment for everyone associated with the club.

A huge amount of credit also needs to go to the Aberdeen academy set-up. Having narrowly missed out on the SFA Youth Cup a couple of weeks ago, the Dons dusted themselves off to win their last three games, coming from behind in all of them, to secure the under-18 league title. It will be interesting to see how many of this talented group can make the step to professional level in the coming years.

Finally, another word on Leven – in his nine games in charge over both interim spells he’s amassed a points per game (ppg) average of 2.0. Compare that to the 0.33 ppg that Neil Warnock achieved, and you start to think what might have been if Leven had been handed the reins instead of the Englishman.

Leven’s record has been exemplary, the squad clearly enjoy working with him and Thelin will be chuffed to have the ex-Kilmarnock man as part of his backroom staff next season.

Gary Scott can be found on the ABZ Football podcast.