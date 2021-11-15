Eagles are now clearly in position to control their own playoff destiny

We’re now at the second half portion of the season and although the NFC playoff picture is far from being completed, the Eagles sit in a prime position to make a late run to the postseason.

The Packers are the No. 1 overall seed in the conference after a win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Philadelphia currently sits in second place in the NFC East and just a game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

The 4-6 Eagles will have winnable matchups upcoming against the Saints, and Jets, along with two division matchups against the Giants and Washington, before closing with Dallas.

NFC East Standings

Dallas Cowboys

7-2

Philadelphia Eagles

4-6

Washington Football Team

3-6

New York Giants

3-6

NFC playoff picture

We’re at the halfway point or a little bit past and if the season ended today, this is how things would shake out and with 7 games to play, Philadelphia is clearly in striking distance of a wild card spot with the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule.

1. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

2. Arizona Cardinals (8-2)

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

Final playoff spot 7. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

On the bubble: 8. Minnesota Vikings (4-5), 9. Atlanta Falcons (4-5), 10. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6), 11. San Francisco 49ers (3-5), 12. Washington Football Team (3-6), 13. New York Giants (3-6), 14. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

