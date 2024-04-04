Eagles, Jordan Mailata agree to three-year contract extension

The Eagles have locked up their left tackle for several more years.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jordan Mailata has agreed to a three-year extension to keep him under contract with Philadelphia through 2028.

Schefter notes the deal is worth $66 million with $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Mailata, who grew up in Australia playing rugby, was previously under contract through 2025.

The Eagles made Mailata a seventh-round pick in 2018. He made his regular-season debut in 2020, making his first start in Week 4. He's served as the team's full-time left tackle for the last three seasons, playing every offensive snap for the team in 2023.

With his new deal, Mailata is now one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL.