Eagles agree to 3-year, $75M contract extension with WR DeVonta Smith

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2020, and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

The team announced the deal on Monday. It includes exercising Smith’s fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

The #Eagles have paid another big-time, rising player. This time, WR DeVonta Smith gets a 3-year, $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed, sources say. The deal was done by @kelt_crenshaw of @KlutchSports, and it keeps Smith in PHI for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/hsBXWx30MH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

According to Ian Rapoport, Smith gets a three-year, $75 million extension extension that includes $51 million guaranteed.

Smith has recorded 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with Philadelphia.

Smith shattered the Eagles rookie record for receiving yards (916) in 2021, surpassing a mark previously held by DeSean Jackson, and established a team record for single-season receptions by a wide receiver (95) in 2022.

Smith logged 1,000 yards receiving for a second consecutive year in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire