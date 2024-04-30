'Dwindling performances' in a 'disastrous conclusion' to the season

[BBC]

Southampton have one game until they discover their upcoming opponents in the play-off semi-finals after a disastrous conclusion to the season. It has ended any faint hopes of gaining automatic promotion almost immediately after fans started to believe again.

Cian Ashford's 96th-minute sucker punch winner for Cardiff City against Russell Martin's men turned out to be the fatal blow. Alongside Southampton putting in a hopeless display in their 5-0 loss to Leicester City, before an abject outing at home to Stoke City, with the Potters winning 1-0 against a rotated side.

Fans will be hoping that dwindling performances are just part of a poor patch rather than the players losing faith and belief after a good season.

Three straight losses quite rightly has caused concern, especially as there is a desire to go into the play-offs with the utmost confidence, but everyone else is also struggling.

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United were both thumped in winnable away outings and Norwich City have seemingly stumbled over the line with three draws in four. Hull City look like they will miss out after dropping too many points.

Southampton are far better than the teams below them and can beat anyone on their day.

Harry Tizard can be found at the The Saints Score