Duke freshman star Dariq Whitehead out indefinitely after surgery on fractured foot

Duke's Dariq Whitehead underwent foot surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely. (Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead went down with a foot injury during a team workout on Monday and underwent surgery on Tuesday, the school announced.

Whitehead, who had a fracture repaired in his right foot, is now out indefinitely. The Blue Devils said he is expected to return later “this fall,” but did not provide specifics.

“We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff,” coach Jon Scheyer said in a statement. “We’re confident he’ll be back on the court soon.”

It’s unclear if Whitehead will be back in time for their season opener against Jacksonville on Nov. 7. Duke is also set to take on Kansas on Nov. 15 in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Trust me I will be back soon stronger and better than ever🤝🏾💙 — Dariq whitehead (@dariq_whitehead) August 30, 2022

Whitehead was the top-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and a five-star Rivals.com recruit. He was a McDonald’s All-American and was named the Naismith Smith High School Player of the Year after. Whitehead averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a senior at Montverde Academy in Florida and won consecutive national championships.

He landed at Duke after offers from Arizona, Kansas, UCLA, and Memphis, among others. While it’s still early, Whitehead was listed as the No. 9 projected pick in Krysten Peek’s 2023 NBA mock draft in June.

Whitehead will undoubtedly play a major role at Duke, which is entering its first season under Scheyer after longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski retired in April after 42 seasons running the program.