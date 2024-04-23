Duke basketball's transfer portal targets include Dayton's Koby Brea

Duke basketball has been busy recruiting players from the transfer portal to gauge their interest in joining the Blue Devils ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Since its Elite Eight loss to NC State, Duke has seen seven players enter the transfer portal. A pair of starters — Jeremy Roach (Baylor) and Mark Mitchell (Missouri) — from that squad have found new homes, but head coach Jon Scheyer will fill in the gaps around the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are set to return as two experienced guards around Cooper Flagg and five other freshmen. Scheyer has three scholarships available, so he could use a few more veterans to join what is expected to be one of the most talented teams in the country.

Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown, an All-ACC defender and efficient scorer on the interior, and Purdue transfer Mason Gillis — the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year — recently committed to the Blue Devils.

Here’s a look at three other players Duke has reportedly targeted in the portal.

Koby Brea, Dayton wing

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing from Dayton, Brea spent four seasons with the Flyers. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, draining 100 three-pointers over 33 games and shooting 49.8% from long range. Brea made 9-of-16 treys in two NCAA Tournament games. That kind of production travels and can give Duke a major boost on the perimeter.

Dallin Hall, BYU guard

A 6-foot-4 sophomore for one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, Hall averaged 9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. A capable 3-point shooter at a clip of 35.9%, Hall’s playmaking ability could be quite the asset for the Blue Devils. The savvy guard had 172 assists and 59 turnovers across 34 games last season. Hall had five or more assists in 19 games, meaning he could form an elite facilitating duo with Proctor.

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s guard

A 6-foot-3 guard for the Gaels, Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a sophomore. He knocked down 83 of 234 attempts (35.5%) from beyond the arc and had 87 assists with 46 turnovers. Mahaney had multiple 3-pointers in 19 of 33 games and is another experienced option for the Blue Devils.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball transfer portal targets include Dayton's Koby Brea