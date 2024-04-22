What Duke basketball’s Cooper Flagg, UNC’s Drake Powell did at Jordan Brand Classic

Five of Duke basketball’s six incoming recruits and UNC basketball recruit Drake Powell got to showcase their skills Sunday at the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II are a part of head coach Jon Scheyer’s 2024 recruiting class, which is the top-ranked group according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Flagg, Harris, Knueppel suited up for Team Air. Evans, Ngongba and Powell — one of the Tar Heels’ top recruits in the 2024 class — were on Team Flight, which earned a 119-113 win at the Barclays Center.

Rutgers recruit Dylan Harper was the star of the showcase with 30 points for Team Flight. Flagg had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Team Air.

This is the 23rd edition of the event, which was created to honor the legacy of UNC legend Michael Jordan, who was born in Brooklyn.

Here’s a look at how each of Duke’s recruits and Powell fared in Sunday’s showcase, which featured some of the best high school senior basketball players in the nation.

Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball

The 6-foot-9 wing from Maine was among the top players at the McDonald’s All-American and Nike Hoop Summit games. Flagg continued that trend as one of the stars in Brooklyn, showing his skills as a scorer, rebounder and defender. With his talent as a two-way player, it's clear to see why Flagg is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Drake Powell, UNC basketball

A McDonald’s All-American, Powell showed off his length and motor as a 6-foot-6 wing with defense not normally showcased in all-star games. He had several deflections, steals, rebounds, a pair of dunks, a 3-pointer and a layup. The Pittsboro native’s athleticism will make him a fan favorite in Chapel Hill.

Isaiah Evans, Duke basketball

A McDonald’s All-American and participant in the Nike Hoop Summit, Evans became one of the top scorers in North Carolina during his time at North Mecklenburg High School. The 6-foot-7 wing from Huntersville displayed that scoring prowess in Brooklyn with several treys, pull-up jumpers and a finish at the rim. Evans will bring instant offense to Durham.

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke basketball

The 6-foot-11 Ngongba spent most of his senior season recovering from a broken foot and was unavailable in the Nike Hoop Summit game. He got some time on the court at the Jordan Brand Classic, flashing his potential in the second half with several rebounds and three buckets in the paint. With Duke’s depth in the frontcourt, Ngongba will have a chance to take his time with his recovery.

Kon Knueppel II, Duke basketball

A 6-foot-5 wing from Wisconsin, Knueppel averaged 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his final high school season. He’s more than a shooter, as he showed at the Barclays Center. Knueppel had a pair of jumpers in the paint and a pair of two-handed dunks in the Jumpman Classic.

Darren Harris, Duke basketball

A 6-foot-5 guard from Virginia, Harris is known as one of the best shooters in the nation. With his range, Harris can fill it up in a hurry. He drained a 3-pointer from the wing, played some stellar individual defense and found Flagg on a three-quarter court pass for a dunk in transition.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 2024 Jordan Brand Classic: Duke basketball’s Cooper Flagg among stars