What Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown brings to Duke basketball

Duke basketball received a commitment from Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown on Saturday, Brown announced in a social media post.

A Culpeper, Virginia native, Brown played two seasons for the Orange before entering the transfer portal and committing to play for the Blue Devils in the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward averaged 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He shot 69.8% from the floor, including 36.8% from 3-point range on limited attempts.

Following the departure of nine players, including seven via the transfer portal, head coach Jon Scheyer had five scholarships available to surround top returners Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, along with a top-ranked recruiting class headlined by Cooper Flagg.

Brown finished the 2023-24 season with three straight double-double performances, including 11 points and 12 rebounds against NC State at the ACC Tournament. Brown reached double-digit points in 17 of 31 games.

He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country, finishing third overall in effective field-goal percentage (71.3%) and sixth in two-point percentage at 72.8%, according to KenPom.com.

Duke saw that efficiency on display in the Blue Devils’ 86-66 win against Syracuse last season. Brown had a season-high 26 points, making 11 of 16 shots, and seven rebounds at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

