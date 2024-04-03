Duke basketball transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Blue Devils?

Duke basketball saw its 2023-24 season end in an NCAA Tournament loss to NC State in the Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils finished with a 27-9 record in head coach Jon Scheyer’s second season as the program’s leader. Duke returned four of five starters from Scheyer’s debut season, but that’s not likely to happen entering 2024-25.

The Blue Devils are set to welcome the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation, headlined by Cooper Flagg, to Durham this fall and several current Duke players have decisions to make on whether to stay or go.

Here’s a running list of who’s coming and going for Duke.

Duke basketball players entering transfer portal

Here’s a look at the Duke basketball players entering the transfer portal. More to come as it develops.

Christian Reeves, Duke center

According to On3 and verbal commits, 7-foot-1 sophomore center Christian Reeves on Wednesday became the first Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. The Charlotte native had two ankle surgeries in his two seasons. In 16 games across his career, he averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per game. With Reeves expected to leave, Duke is now five scholarships over the NCAA’s limit for next season, meaning more departures are likely on the way.

Duke basketball players added from transfer portal

Here’s a look at the players from the transfer portal who chose to join the Blue Devils. More to come as it develops.

