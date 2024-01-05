Duke basketball vs. Notre Dame: Score prediction, scouting report

Duke basketball will keep hearing about its road record until it’s able to get over the hump away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coming off a rout of Syracuse earlier this week, the 14th-ranked Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) head to Notre Dame (6-8, 1-2) on Saturday (6 p.m., ACC Network) for their first road game of the new year.

Duke has won nine of the last 10 against the Fighting Irish, including a 14-point win in South Bend in 2022. Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s first road game of 2024.

Duke basketball’s turnover percentage boosted by Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor

Duke is the sixth-best team in the nation at taking care of the ball, according to KenPom.com, with a turnover percentage of 13%. The Blue Devils had double-digit turnovers in five of their first 13 games. Last season, Duke had more than 10 turnovers in 10 of their first 13 games. Duke captains Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor have combined for 86 assists and 26 turnovers to pace the Blue Devils.

Markus Burton, Notre Dame basketball will fight

Offensively and record-wise, the Fighting Irish haven’t been all that impressive through 14 games. But head coach Micah Shrewsberry has helped Notre Dame become the second-best defensive team in the ACC, limiting opponents to an average of 64.8 points per game. The Fighting Irish earned a 22-point win against Virginia and nearly knocked off NC State before faltering in the final minute. Freshman Markus Burton, who has reached double-digit points in 12 of 14 games, is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 assists as the leader of the Irish.

Kyle Filipowski should thrive against Fighting Irish

In last season’s 68-64 win against Notre Dame in Durham, Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points as the lone Blue Devil to finish in double figures. Through 13 games as a sophomore, Filipowski is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. Despite averaging 14.6 points in the last three games, Filipowski should be able to feast on the Fighting Irish’s young frontcourt.

Duke vs. Notre Dame score prediction

Duke 82, Notre Dame 61: The Blue Devils have been a different team on the road, but the Fighting Irish won’t have enough to make it matter this weekend. Duke will power through the roadblock in a rout.

