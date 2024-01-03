Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer describes ‘Duke shots’ as Blue Devils make history

DURHAM – Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski let Jon Scheyer know the definition of “Duke shots” long before Scheyer took over for Coach K.

“Ever since I can remember being recruited to come play at Duke, Coach K would talk to me about Duke shots, like, ‘Here’s what our shots are,’” Scheyer said Tuesday night after the Blue Devils’ 86-66 rout of Syracuse.

“If you think about the history of our program, transition 3s – I think back to JJ Redick in a 4-on-1 break at Boston College … he pulls up for 3. Kick-out 3s off offensive rebounds, where you’re ready to shoot … those are Duke 3s: transition 3s and offensive rebound 3s. … It’s who we are as a program; those are our shots.”

As a player, Scheyer had a few of those looks, including during the Blue Devils’ run to the 2010 national championship in his senior season. But Duke’s second-year coach recalls watching “Duke shots” well before he stepped on the court as a player or coach in Durham.

Scheyer saw a few more of ‘em in Duke’s incredible second-half shooting performance against the Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC). The 14th-ranked Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1) made 75% of their shots in the final 20 minutes, ripping the net on 18 of its 24 attempts.

After missing all nine of its attempts from 3-point range in the first half, Duke made all eight of its 3-pointers in the second half. It’s the most made 3s in the second half without a miss in program history.

Freshman guard Jared McCain had four of those treys and finished with 18 points.

“Jared McCain had some back-breaking 3s. It’s a Duke shot,” Scheyer said.

“That transition-wing 3, those are 3s I grew up watching JJ Redick take, Trajan Langdon used to take ‘em, I tried to take ‘em. Hopefully, I hit a couple. I can go down the line.”

Through 13 games, Duke is making 37.2% of its 3s. If that holds, it would be the Blue Devils’ best percentage since 2018. And if they keep making those "Duke shots," the Devils could be earning an ACC trophy for the second season in a row.

