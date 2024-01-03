Mark Mitchell, Duke basketball’s offense stellar in win vs. Syracuse

DURHAM – A shot-clock violation was the only thing that could stop Duke basketball's offense in the second half of an 86-66 rout of Syracuse on Tuesday night.

The 14th-ranked Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) had another stellar shooting performance, making 15 of their first 19 shots in the second half on their way to a ninth victory in a row against the Orange (10-4, 1-2).

Duke has won seven of those nine games by double digits, including Tuesday’s ACC home opener. Sophomore forward Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points to lead five Blue Devils in double figures.

Here are three takeaways from Duke’s victory against Syracuse.

Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell has ACC-best performance

Mark Mitchell averaged 11.2 points and 5 rebounds in the first 11 games. In the first half against Syracuse, Mitchell had 18 points and five rebounds, surpassing his previous ACC-best performance of 17 points against Virginia Tech as a freshman. Mitchell’s first-half effort helped Duke carry a 35-33 lead into halftime against the Orange. The Blue Devils are 23-2 when Mitchell reaches double figures.

TYRESE PROCTOR'S IMPORTANCE: Why Tyrese Proctor's return before ACC play resumes is crucial for Duke basketball

ACC FAVORITES: Why four favorites in the ACC basketball title chase will – and won’t – win a championship

Jared McCain, Duke basketball get hot from 3-point range

After going 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half against Syracuse, Duke made each of its eight threes in the second half to build a double-digit lead. Freshman guard Jared McCain made four of those eight treys. McCain has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in five straight games.

Kyle Filipowski rebounds from foul-filled half

Duke and Syracuse combined for 20 fouls in the first 20 minutes. Ten minutes into the game, Duke star Kyle Filipowski picked up his second foul and sat on the bench until the second half. After a scoreless seven minutes in the first half, Filipowski finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Mark Mitchell shines in Duke basketball’s win vs. Syracuse