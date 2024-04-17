Draymond Green expects Warriors to ‘do right’ by Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson had a night to forget against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (April 16). The veteran sharpshooter went 0-of-10 in a scoreless outing as the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament. Now, Thompson will head into free agency, with his last outing being among the worst in his career.

Nevertheless, Draymond Green believes the Warriors will ‘do right’ by their four-time champion. He noted how the front office re-signed him to a four-year $100 million deal last summer. He also pointed to Steph Curry’s contract extension. He believes the front office will continue supporting the team’s veteran core moving forward.

“Obviously, we want Klay back,” Thompson said. “…They’ve shown nothing but respect, loyalty, love and trust for us. So, I’ve got no reason to go into it like, ‘Oh man, they’re not going to do by right by Klay.’ They’ve done right by me. They’ve done right by Steph. They’ve done right by all of us. Klay tore his ACL, they paid him $160 million. I have no reason to think our ownership group aren’t going to take care of us, the way we’ve taken care of this organization. Ultimately, that decision will be Klay’s…There’s a lot of organizations that will only do what’s best for the organization. This ain’t one of them.”

Thompson will undoubtedly have offers from teams around the NBA. Even after his tough night against the Kings, there’s no denying that he’s among the best shooters in the NBA. His championship experience would also be invaluable to most locker rooms in the league.

Draymond Green on his belief the organization will prioritize Klay Thompson: “They did right by me. They’ve done right by Steph. They’ve done right by all of us. Klay tore his ACL and they gave him $160 million dollars.” pic.twitter.com/Px3jR74cQz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 17, 2024

Thompson’s future has hung over the Warriors all season. It’s going to be the biggest talking point heading into the summer. For now, though, it would appear everyone within the organization is rooting for him to come back next season.

