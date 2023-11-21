George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands − The Drake men's basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Stephen F. Austin squad, losing 92-68, in the semifinal round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

"That certainly wasn't what we were looking for today," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "We just weren't where we needed to be today, so that was disappointing."

Drake (3-1) got out to an early 8-4 lead when Darnell Brodie drove the basket and put up a short jumper a little less than four minutes into the contest. Tucker DeVries spun for a turnaround baseline jumper shot and a 23-19 edge with 5:30 remaining in the first half.

Stephen F. Austin (4-1) broke away for a 38-32 halftime lead, often limiting Drake to just one shot. The Bulldogs shot 32 percent from the floor in the second half (8-25).

Freshman guard Kevin Overton led Drake with 19 points, including 12 in the second half.

Trailing 53-39, Drake got into the bonus free throw situation early in the second half with 14:20 left but didn't capitalize.

The Lumberjacks shot 63.0 percent from the field (34-54) and 60.9 percent from 3-point range (14-23).

"I thought we got off to a pretty good start and had pretty good possessions at both ends of the floor," Darian DeVries said. Then we just couldn't sustain it. It's a long season. You're going to have one or two like that. You try to minimize them as much as you can."

Guard Atin Wright and forward Tucker DeVries scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Drake.

The Bulldogs will play either Akron or Utah State in the third place contest at 4 p.m. (CT) Tuesday.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball loses to Stephen F. Austin in Cayman Islands