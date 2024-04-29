What draft experts are saying about Colts 6th-round pick CB Micah Abraham

After trading back with the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round, the Colts gained a sixth-round selection after trading theirs away on Day 2 to move up a few spots to select Matt Goncalves. With that 201st pick, the Colts took Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham.

At 5-9 – 185 pounds, Abraham is a bit undersized compared to the cornerbacks that the Colts have traditionally targeted under GM Chris Ballard. His overall Relative Athletic Score is an outlier as well at 3.70–although Abraham does have 4.4 speed.

Abraham is a very experienced player, with 3,246 career snaps, most of which have come on the boundary. Throughout his five-year playing career, Abraham has allowed a completion rate of just 49 percent and has displayed excellent ball skills, with 34 pass breakups and 12 interceptions, according to PFF.

Given his size, could have Abraham compete for the backup nickel role behind Kenny Moore, but overall, he adds depth and competition to a position group where that’s needed.

For more on Abraham and what he brings to the Colts’ defense, here is what a few draft experts had to say in their pre-draft scouting reports:

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

“Ball-hawking cover man with impressive instincts and rare ball production. Abraham is highly experienced as a wide corner, but a lack of size will necessitate a move to the slot. He plays with greedy eyes and is constantly looking to make a play on the football. He looks twitchier on tape than he did at his pro day and already possesses NFL-caliber ball skills. His technique and pad level can be sloppy, and that must be ironed out if he is to have a shot at covering NFL slot targets. His aggressive mindset extends to his hitting and tackling. Abraham is capable in man or zone coverage, but zone might give him the best chance to shine at the next level.”

NFL Draft Diamonds

“Micah Abraham shows good traits and abilities to be a good player at the next level but needs to improve in some key areas to find success, which is why I see him as a bit of a project right now. Abraham could translate better in Man down the round, but with his instincts and ball skills he may perform better in a Zone scheme early on until he can clean up the technique issues he showed in Man this past year.”

