Breaking it down: Colts pick Marshall CB Micah Abraham at 201 overall

With the 201st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Micah Abraham, cornerback from Marshall. Here is a quick breakdown of the pick.

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185

RAS: 3.70

Stats to know: Abraham is a very experienced player with 3,246 career snaps, the majority of which have come lined up on the boundary. Over his career, Abraham has allowed a completion rate of only 49 percent and 15.1 yards per catch. He’s had very good ball production as well, with 12 interceptions and 34 pass breakups. Missed tackles have been an issue.

Fit with Colts: Selecting Abraham is a bit of an outlier selection for GM Chris Ballard. He’s a bit undersized and didn’t test all that well. However, there is something to be said for his experience and ability to make plays on the ball. Abraham provides depth where competition is needed.

Profile from NFL Draft Diamonds: “Micah Abraham shows good traits and abilities to be a good player at the next level but needs to improve in some key areas to find success, which is why I see him as a bit of a project right now. Abraham could translate better in Man down the round, but with his instincts and ball skills he may perform better in a Zone scheme early on until he can clean up the technique issues he showed in Man this past year.”

