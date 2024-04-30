Dortmund's personnel concerns are dwindling in time for PSG clash

Coach Edin Terzic takes part in the press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Borussia Dortmund's personnel concerns are dwindling in time for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and the team will have some key players back.

Forward Donyell Malen has trained on Monday after recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to be available, coach Edin Terzic said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Malen is Dortmund's second top scorer with 11 goals, one less than Niclas Füllkrug.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who has recovered from a cold, is also expected to play as well as defender Mats Hummels, who was subbed off during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig due to a laceration in his shin.

"We assume that the boys will be ready for tomorrow," Terzic said.

Dortmund have made it to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they reached the final and were defeated by Bayern Munich.

Back then, the game was played in in Wembley and the German side wants to again book a ticket to the grand finale in the iconic stadium in London.

"The clear goal is to gain a small advantage tomorrow. But we have to work hard for 180 minutes to fulfil our big dream," Terzic said.

Dortmund were in the same Group F as PSG and advanced as group leaders, but lost the game in Paris and played out a draw in Germany.

"We weren't satisfied with the game in Paris. We didn't have many chances to score, that was clearly not enough. It was a completely different story in the second game here," Terzic said.