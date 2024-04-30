Advertisement

Dortmund's personnel concerns are dwindling in time for PSG clash

DPA
·2 min read
Coach Edin Terzic takes part in the press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Borussia Dortmund's personnel concerns are dwindling in time for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and the team will have some key players back.

Forward Donyell Malen has trained on Monday after recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to be available, coach Edin Terzic said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Malen is Dortmund's second top scorer with 11 goals, one less than Niclas Füllkrug.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who has recovered from a cold, is also expected to play as well as defender Mats Hummels, who was subbed off during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig due to a laceration in his shin.

"We assume that the boys will be ready for tomorrow," Terzic said.

Dortmund have made it to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they reached the final and were defeated by Bayern Munich.

Back then, the game was played in in Wembley and the German side wants to again book a ticket to the grand finale in the iconic stadium in London.

"The clear goal is to gain a small advantage tomorrow. But we have to work hard for 180 minutes to fulfil our big dream," Terzic said.

Dortmund were in the same Group F as PSG and advanced as group leaders, but lost the game in Paris and played out a draw in Germany.

"We weren't satisfied with the game in Paris. We didn't have many chances to score, that was clearly not enough. It was a completely different story in the second game here," Terzic said.

Coach Edin Terzic takes part in the press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bernd Thissen/dpa
Coach Edin Terzic takes part in the press conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bernd Thissen/dpa