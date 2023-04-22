This was Dont’a Hightower’s reaction to idea of becoming future coach

New England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo vouched for former teammate Dont’a Hightower to become a coach on a hypothetical staff one day. Hightower used a simple set of emoji’s to convey his reaction to the quote.

Hightower had a celebrated career as a linebacker, after being drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in 2010. The 33-year-old officially called it a career in March, after not playing football since 2021. He finished his career with 569 combined tackles and 27 sacks in a career that lasted nine seasons.

After hearing Mayo’s comments, Hightower did not exactly shy away from the idea on Twitter, as the former linebacker seemed intrigued by the idea.

A Mayo-Hightower combination on the sidelines could be a nightmare for offenses. It remains to be seen if this happens, but it certainly is exciting to think about.

More Patriots News!

Jerod Mayo would love Dont'a Hightower as a coach Patriots met with this under-the-radar tackle prospect Patriots reportedly hosted rising WR prospect on pre-draft visit

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire