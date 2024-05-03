Dolphins signing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per reports

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, it’s a one-year deal for Beckham worth as much as $8.25 million. The reporter also noted that Beckham received more lucrative offers elsewhere, but chose Miami because he “wanted the fit.”

Beckham, 31, earned three trips to the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons in the NFL while a member of the New York Giants. He was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 offseason, and spent part of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

After suffering an ACL tear during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season and returned in 2023 on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. In his only season with the team, Beckham recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins already have a star duo of receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but struggled to find a third target for Tua Tagovailoa in the last two seasons. Tight end Durham Smythe was the team’s third leading receiver in 2023 with 366 yards.

While Miami drafted receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, respectively, Beckham offers a proven solution who should be an immediate contributor for the Dolphins.

