Dolphins’ post-draft updates: The undrafted rookies who committed to Miami Saturday night

The Dolphins began the process of signing undrafted free agents by agreeing to terms with a player who never played in a college football game -- offensive lineman Bayron Matos, a former college basketball player.

Matos, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has some football experience. Matos joined USF as a walk-on in 2022. He was initially a defensive lineman but then moved to special teams but didn’t appear in a game.

This past January, Matos was announced as one of 16 players selected for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, designed to give opportunities in the league to foreign players.

He trained at IMG Academy, and former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli has praised his skills. He was considered a potential late-round pick.

At 6-9 and 290 pounds, he ran a 4.88 in the 40-yard dash.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said “Matos is a decent athlete, but he’s not as sudden or fluid in his lateral movements as I expected. His pro-day workout featured good protection posture and inside hands with a crisp punch, but he’ll need extensive practice time and coaching to get to where he needs to be as a pro. He’s likely to be stashed on a practice squad early on in his career.”

The Dolphins added others mmediately after the draft, including UTEP center Andrew Meyer, who received $75,000 guaranteed (a league source confirmed).

7:45 p.m. update: The Dolphins signed TCU safety Mark Perry, who had interceptions for Colorado in 2021, and 142 tackles and 6 passes defended at TCU over the past two years. Perry ran a 4.37 in the 40.

Perry, 6-0, played three seasons at Colorado and the past two at TCU. He had 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, those three interceptions and 10 passes defended over five college seasons.

The Dolphins gave him $165,000 guaranteed, according to a source.

7:58 p.m. update: UCLA edge player Grayson Murphy agreed to a deal with the Dolphins. Murphy chose the Dolphins over multiple offers. He didn’t work out for Miami. He had 8.5, 5 sacks, 5 sacks the last three years.

7:59 p.m. update: The Dolphins are signing Texas Tech 6-3 cornerback Rayshad Williams, who played his first two seasons at UCLA and last three at Texas Tech. He has 26 passes defended and one interception in three college seasons.

8 p.m. update: The Dolphins agreed to a deal with FAU receiver Je’Quan Burton, who caught 24 passes for 277 yards (11.5 per catch) and two touchdowns last season.

He had 84 catches for 1277 yards and nine TDs in three seasons for FAU.

8:05 p.m. update: UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison is signing with the Dolphins. He threw for 7963 yards and completed 53.7 percent of passes with 40 TDs and 33 picks over five seasons. He played less last season than the previous three because his season ended with Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in November; he had five TDs and seven interceptions. Skylar Thompson remains the front-runner for the No. 3 quarterback job.

8:08 pm update: The Dolphins are signing Louisville cornerback Storm Duck, who had five interceptions in four years at North Carolina before transferring to Louisville, where he had 32 tackles and seven passes defended and a sack in 13 games last season.

How much did the Dolphins want Duck? They gave him a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed, per source. Multiple Dolphins staff members called and he picked Miami over a dozen other offers.

8:10 p.m. update: Syracuse cornerback Isaiah Johnson committed to join the Dolphins. He had 59 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in 2023. He started every game last season and PFF rated him Syracuse’s second best defensive player. He began his college career at Dartmouth.

8:20 p.m. update: This is significant: The Dolphins agreed to a deal with Ohio State guard/center Matthew Jones, who started 24 of the Buckeyes’ 26 games the past two seasons and was second team All Big 10 last season. Jones has talent as a move blocker and pass protector,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said.

