Dolphins exploring more front seven options. And Ramsey offers update

The Dolphins have added 10 veterans in their defensive front seven this offseason – including defensive tackles Neville Gallimore, Teiar Tart, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon; edge player Shaq Barrett; and linebackers Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker and Cam Brown.

But they’re not done.

They’re canvassing the college ranks for edge rushers and another defensive tackle or two.

Besides spending a lot of time on potential first-round tackle options with the 21st overall pick (Texas’ Byron Murphy III and Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton), they have also sent defensive line coach Austin Clark on the road to work out others.

Among them: LSU’s Maason Smith, a 6-6, 292-pounder.

Clark auditioned Smith in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in recent weeks, according to a source.

ESPN’s Field Yates has Smith going 42nd in this week’s mock draft, between the Dolphins’ picks at 21 and 55.

Yates says “he has the raw tools to become a disruptor as both a pass-rusher and a run-defender.”

Smith had 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and two sacks last season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called Smith a “traits-based prospect with an exciting ceiling but a concerning lack of experience and consistency. Smith plays tall and lacks the anchor and hand usage to keep from being mashed out of gaps by double-teams.

“The measurables and playing style have him best suited to play as a 3-4 defensive end, where he will have an opportunity to better utilize his length at the point of attack. He has early round traits but middle-round tape. Smith requires scheme fit and patience if he’s to reach his potential, but he should be no worse than a viable backup.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have spent time on a bunch of edge rushers — including a predraft visit with Kansas’ Austin Booker and Zoom session with others, including Arkansas’ 6-4, 276-pound Trajan Jeffcoat, who had 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

Jeffcoat had 11.5 sacks in four previous seasons at Missouri.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says Jeffcoat is a likely priority free agent and “can play the edge as a 4-3 end or a 3-4 outside linebacker. Jeffcoat has the size and length to set NFL edges, but lacks the shed quickness and instincts to rack up solo tackles. He plays with a solid motor from the first snap to the last and effort won’t be a problem with him.

“He’s fairly explosive off the snap but he’s rarely able to bend and elude the tackle’s punch. He possesses decent traits but has a limited ceiling.”

Among other edge players the Dolphins have been showing interest in: Notre Dame’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who had 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks last season. He spent his previous five seasons at Ohio State and had eight sacks in 33 games.

Zierlein predicts the 6-5, 239-pound Baptiste will be drafted in the sixth round and offered this assessment:

“After a five-year run at Ohio State with modest production, Jean-Baptiste’s Notre Dame tape has put him in position to become a developmental Day 3 draft pick. He has good length but lacks play strength to stack and discard tackles.

“He’ll need to hit the weights to improve his anchor, but he has the footwork and agility to slide off of block sustain and make tackles....There is still a level of upside available for Jean-Baptiste.”

RAMSEY’S PLAN

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been working out at his home in Tennessee and chronicled some of it on 12-minute YouTube video. The seven-time Pro Bowler has a gym in his garage and said he spends the offseason working on strength, agility, technique and speed.

“You’re not going to see me going against anybody,” Ramsey said. “I’m not competing against anybody on the field. You’ll see me . . . trying to perfect my craft. I like to put on a performance no matter what I’m doing.”

This is the first time in three years that Ramsey isn’t rehabbing an injury in the offseason.

“You all are going to get to see what I envision an offseason looking like for me to be in tip-top performance for where I want to be,” Ramsey said.

“I’m super excited for that. It’s going to be my first offseason like that since the year before the Super Bowl in L.A. That was one of the best years of my career.”

