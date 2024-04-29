Does this season reflect Klopp's tenure?

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says Liverpool coming up short this season sums up Jurgen Klopp's time at the club.

Just a month ago a quadruple was still on the cards for the Reds. But since their quarter-final defeats in the FA Cup and Europa League, they have "fizzled out", says Edwards.

"It has not been the greatest of weeks for them," said Edwards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It is a shame that the wheels have well and truly fallen off Klopp's farewell tour because he is going to end his final season as manager with a Carabao Cup.

"In a way that sums up his time at Liverpool - excellent side and has done a brilliant job, but just come up short."

Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham widened the gap between Liverpool and second-place Manchester City to four points, with Arsenal holding on to their one point lead at the top of the table.

"It looks like a team winding down now and that was not helped by the clash with Mohamed Salah," added Edwards. "They have just ran out of steam and momentum, which is a sad way for Klopp's time to come to an end.

"It has all just fizzled out."

