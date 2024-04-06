Does this mean Deja Kelly is returning to UNC next year?

Several college basketball players will see their dreams come to fruition on Monday, April 15 during the WNBA Draft.

We already know that Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink are going to go first and second overall, respectively. Some other names to look out for in the draft are Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, and Aaliyah Edwards

Earlier in the year, there was talk that UNC star Deja Kelly would be a first-round prospects. She’s averaged a minimum 16 points per game in each of her last three college seasons, leading the Tar Heels in each, but she has the ability to use her COVID year and return in the Fall.

That possibility just became even more real.

On Thursday, April 4, college players formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the WNBA Draft.

Kelly wasn’t on this list.

The WNBA released a list of players who have renounced their college eligibility and have filed for inclusion in the league's draft. UNC's Deja Kelly isn't on the list. #UNC https://t.co/1pLneFCy7R — R.L. Bynum (@r.l.bynum on Threads) (@RL_Bynum) April 4, 2024

Kelly could shock Tar Heel Nation and do the unthinkable, deciding to stop playing hoops entirely or enter the transfer portal. I don’t think either of those scenarios are likely, particularly given she’s already been in Carolina Blue for four season.

Kelly is certainly talented enough to enter her name in the WNBA Draft, but her decision not to gives me a good feeling. It’s also worth noting that Alyssa Ustby, UNC’s star forward who nearly averaged a double-double last year, is not on the list.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire