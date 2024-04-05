Former UNC guard Paulina Paris announces her new team

Last week UNC women’s basketball guard Paulina Paris announced her decision to enter the transfer portal. In a week, we now know the sophomore will be taking her talents to Arizona.

Paris took to social media Tuesday, announcing her decision to commit to the wildcats, with a simple caption, “23 is back ️❤️”. When Paris entered the transfer portal, rumors swirled about the reasoning, with hints that it was a disagreement in handling her lower-body injury, which had sidelined her for most of the season.

When the notion of Paris “quitting” on her team was brought up, she retweeted a tweet that backed her up not playing for medical reasons only.

Nope. Not doing this. Medical clearance doesn't mean the green light has been given to play in a live game. She's been out for 2 months with likely no live reps and almost certainly had little say on whether she was going to play or not. https://t.co/oiJRCo1HrC — Andrew Kurzeja (@AndrewKurzeja) March 26, 2024

Paris’ departure will be a big blow for a team already depleted. Thankfully for Courtney Banghart and her staff, UNC has a boatload of talent incoming and has a chance to make some noise in the transfer portal with some notable names entering.

In two seasons, Paris started 12 games in 48 appearances, averaging 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Paris’s best game came in her freshman season, in a win against Clemson, finishing with 22 points and five steals.

