DL Darius Robinson is an exciting first-round pick for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. After using the fourth overall pick to select receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., they went with defensive lineman Darius Robinson with the 27th pick in the draft.

What grade do the Cardinals deserve for the pick?

I give it a solid A-minus.

Robinson was the defensive lineman in the draft with the best pass-rushing production. He has inside-outside versatility, although it appears he will probably play more from the interior for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals could have moved up and gotten one of the top edge pass rushers and they had a number of talented cornerbacks on the board.

However, by selecting cornerback Max Melton in Round 2 and Elijah Jones in Round 3, the sting of missing out on guys like Nate Wiggins, Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry was avoided.

Robinson was described by head coach Jonathan Gannon as “violent, violent, violent.”

“He’s really good in the run and pass game and can win in multiple spots in both the run and the pass game,” he said.

In the absence of landing one of the three top pass rushers in Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner or Jared Verse, and knowing that cornerback was addressed well in Round 2, adding Robinson is a great pick.

He gets added to a defensive line room that might be the most improved position group on the team.

It should work out nicely.

