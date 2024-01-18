Diego Pavia, New Mexico State quarterback, commits to Vanderbilt football

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia has committed to Vanderbilt football, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Pavia, the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, joins the Commodores on the heels of Vanderbilt hiring several New Mexico State staffers, including offensive coordinator Tim Beck to the same role and coach Jerry Kill as a special advisor.

In 2023, Pavia completed 221 of his 366 passes for 2973 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pavia's backup in 2023, Blaze Berlowitz, also announced that he would transfer to the Commodores. He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over Auburn.

Between Berlowitz, Pavia and Utah transfer Nate Johnson, Vanderbilt has added three quarterbacks from the transfer portal to replace outgoing quarterbacks AJ Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor. The Commodores also have redshirt sophomore Drew Dickey as well as two incoming freshmen, Whit Muschamp and Jeremy St-Hilaire.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

With classes for the spring semester already beginning, it is likely that Pavia will have to wait until the summer to enroll. Johnson and Berlowitz have already enrolled and joined the team for spring practice.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Diego Pavia, New Mexico State QB, commits to Vanderbilt football