Vanderbilt football to hire former New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill in off-field role | Report

Vanderbilt football is in the process of hiring Jerry Kill, the former coach at New Mexico State, Minnesota and Northern Illinois, to an off-field staff role, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Kill worked with new offensive coordinator Tim Beck at New Mexico State before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. As an off-field staffer, he would not be able to recruit.

The Commodores have brought in several New Mexico State staffers this offseason under Clark Lea. In addition to Beck, Vanderbilt also hired the Aggies' former co-defensive coordinator Melvin Rice as safeties coach and Garrett Altman as an offensive analyst after he served in the same role with New Mexico State. The Commodores also took the Aggies' former backup quarterback, Blaze Berlowitz, as a transfer.

Under Kill, the Aggies finished 10-5 and played in the Conference USA championship game in 2023. In Kill's two years, he led New Mexico State to back-to-back bowl bids for the first time since 1959-60.

