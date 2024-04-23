How did Texas football answer 24 key questions this spring? Let's take a look.

Way back in the middle of March, the American-Statesman asked two dozen questions about the Texas football team before the start of spring workouts. After five weeks of spring practices that were capped by Saturday's Orange-White game, we have found some answers.

Revisiting those 24 questions:

Texas players gather on the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium after Saturday's Orange-White spring game. The season opener against Colorado State is Aug. 31.

1. Who's the starting quarterback going to be?

Despite the brilliant display from Arch Manning — and, to a smaller degree, freshman Trey Owens — in the spring game, Quinn Ewers remains the guy. He’s entering his third season as a starter in Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense and looks ready for a run at Heisman Trophy consideration after throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games last season. But fans sure had any concerns about Manning alleviated Saturday; the redshirt freshman backup threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-25 passing and looked in complete command of the offense.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning takes off running in Saturday's Orange-White spring game at Royal-Memorial Stadium. While Manning dazzled in extended action, Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers stood on the sidelines for all but two brief series.

2. Speaking of, Quinn Ewers put on weight, right?

He certainly did. Ewers added 10 pounds to his 6-foot-2-inch frame and now is listed at 205 pounds. Coaches hope that added weight can offer a bit more protection for him since he’s been banged up in each of the past two seasons. Based on the brief time we saw him in practices and in the two quick series he played in the spring game, it’s hard to tell how much the added weight affects his mobility.

3. Anyone else put on weight, based on the spring roster?

One notable player who packed on some pounds in the offseason was Alabama linebacker transfer Kendrick Blackshire, who gained 26 pounds from his listed weight of 235 pounds last year. He worked behind Anthony Hill Jr. and David Gbenda at inside linebacker all spring and had an unofficial three tackles Saturday.

4. Anyone as big as T’Vondre Sweat?

There’s only a couple of Longhorns that measure up to the departed 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat, whose status as one of the most coveted defensive tackles in this week’s NFL draft took a hit with his recent arrest for a DWI. Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (6-6, 372) and guard Connor Stroh (6-7, 372) are the only two Longhorns who top 370 pounds, but both had limited impact in Saturday’s game and seem entrenched as backups.

Texas running back CJ Baxter is tackled in Saturday's Orange-White game at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Baxter and Jaydon Blue look like they will carry a heavy load in the backfield, based on the five weeks of spring football.

5. Who’s the starting running back?

CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue both drew raves from the coaches all spring and seem locked in as the primary ball carries, and Quintrevion Wisner impressed this spring with his receiving skills and open-field ability. Savion Red entered the portal on Monday.

6. Didn’t Texas sign some elite high school RBs?

Yep. Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice have been recruiting that position at an elite level. Jerrick Gibson from Florida was the No. 5 running back prospect in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and Arizona’s Christian Clark is another four-star recruit. Neither will contend for the starting job as a freshman like Baxter did last season, but both could see some action. The 5-foot-10, 211-pound Gibson in particular came on strong as a between-the-tackles runner late in the spring.

7. Are there any other freshmen who could make an impact?

Two in particular stood out this spring. Receiver Ryan Wingo, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound five-star recruit from St. Louis, showed off his speed on Saturday with an unofficial four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He looks ready to become a regular part of the rotation. So does edge rusher Colin Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 234-pounder from Duncanville who has drawn praise from Sarkisian all spring.

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo, right, tries to pull away from cornerback Kobe Black in Saturday's Orange-White game at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Wingo, a freshman, capped an impressive spring with a strong showing in the scrimmage.

8. Who will be Texas' go-to receiver?

Former Alabama star Isaiah Bond seems the likeliest candidate after a solid spring capped by 98 yards receiving in the spring game. He’s got the profile and the pedigree after playing in lots of big games for the Tide over the previous two seasons.

9. Who takes over at tight end?

With Ja’Tavion Sanders headed to the NFL, Alabama transfer Amari Niblack is likely to assume the role of the receiving tight end, considering his skill set. But veteran Gunnar Helm impressed throughout spring workouts and the 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior looks poised for a breakout year catching the ball.

10. Who’s back on the offensive line?

Four of the five starters, which is great news for Ewers and the running game. Better yet, Texas' focus on the line in the past few recruiting cycles has paid off with increased competition, as evident by the battle for the starting left guard spot between Neto Umeozulu and returning starter Hayden Connor.

11. Who will start in place of Christian Jones?

With the former right tackle for Texas gets ready for this week’s NFL draft, Cam Williams, a 6-foot-5, 360-pound junior from Duncanville, seems locked in at the right tackle spot after a strong spring. He’s an absolute mauler in the running game and has worked on his technique enough to handle the speed rushers on the edge.

Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins, center, keeps an eye on a batted ball that he eventually caught and returned for a touchdown in Saturday's Orange-White game. Collins was arguably the most impressive defensive tackle during the spring.

12. How will Texas replace Byron Murphy II and Sweat?

Murphy and Sweat formed one of the most dominant tackle tandems in recent memory, but the coaches love what Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and Aaron Bryant did in the spring. Of course, Sarkisian also said after Saturday’s scrimmage that the position is his team’s top priority in the portal since Texas wants a deep rotation. Then he added Arizona's Bill Norton on Monday through the portal.

13. Will any of those tackles approach All-American status?

Collins, a 6-foot-5, 321-pound senior from Cedar Creek, made a splash play in the spring game by picking off a batted pass and rumbling in for a touchdown. Better yet for the coaching staff, he was a model of consistency all spring. The fact that he played just a handful of snaps Saturday testifies to the comfort level he has earned with the coaching staff.

14. What about Texas' edge spots?

Both Ethan Burke and Barryn Sorrell were somewhat overlooked last season, and both return. Both garnered praise for Sarkisian all spring.

15. But what about sacks? Who can get after quarterbacks?

Lots of folks, based on the spring. After Saturday’s scrimmage, Sarkisian said “our edge pass rush is real.” Trey Moore, a UTSA transfer, had dominant stretches in spring workouts while Simmons, the five-star freshman, showed the form that made him one of the state's top recruits. Redshirt sophomore Colton Vasek came on strong toward the end of the spring and had a big Orange-White game.

16. Will we see Anthony Hill Jr. rush the passer more?

Probably not. As we’ve mentioned, Texas has bolstered its edge with some new pass rushers, and the 6-foot-3, 243-pound Hill has settled in as the team’s starting middle linebacker. Expect the 2023 Big 12’s defensive freshman of the year to lead the team in tackles, barring an injury.

17. Who else is back at linebacker?

Gbenda returns for a fifth season, and senior Mo Blackwell Jr. impressed throughout the spring. Keep an eye on Blackshire and sophomore Liona Lefau, each of whom had quiet springs but could be needed for depth.

18. What kind of player is Andrew Mukuba, and will he fit in?

Another prized arrival via the portal, the former Clemson safety started three seasons for the Tigers and gives Texas a savvy, skilled ballhawk. The 6-foot, 180-pound Mukuba isn’t big for a free safety and has just one career interception, but he’s a sure tackler with good instincts and awareness who seemed to secure a starting spot in the secondary this spring. Oh, and about that tackling? Mukuba stood up the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Baxter for no gain on a goal-line play in the spring game.

19. Why does Mukuba’s name sound real familiar?

Well, he’s an Austin kid who helped lead LBJ to a state championship game. And he’s got plenty of homegrown company in the secondary; the 512 crew also includes Westlake graduate Michael Taaffe and Connally product Jahdae Barron, although Taaffe will likely lose a starting safety job to Mukuba and Barron missed the spring game while recovering from some injuries.

20. Will the pass defense be better?

Uh, maybe not? Manning and Owens combined for 583 yards passing and six touchdowns on Saturday, when the Longhorns’ fleet of receivers raced through a series of broken coverages. The weak spot for the defense all last season, the pass defense allowed 430 yards in the CFP semifinal loss to Washington. In some good news, sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad showed flashes of emerging as a lockdown cornerback.

21. Is that curly-haired kid back at kicker?

Bert Auburn is indeed back, and he’ll likely be a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2024 as one of the nation’s top kickers. He made a 32-yarder and a 33-yarder in the spring game, but doinked a 45-yarder off the upright.

22. What about punter?

Good question. True freshman Michael Kern, who will be the only scholarship punter on the roster, is expected to replace graduate All-American candidate Ryan Sanborn, but Kern won’t arrive until the summer. Sophomore walk-on Ian Ratliff didn’t wow the coaches in the spring, which leaves this position as a portal opportunity even though Texas won’t likely use two scholarships for a punter.

23. Were Texas practices open to the public?

Nope. Aside from a few brief practice windows, reporters and television cameras didn’t see any action until the Orange-White game. Weren’t among the approximately 40,000 that almost filled the lower bowl at Royal-Memorial Stadium? At least The Longhorn Network isn’t shy about running replays.

24. When’s the season opener?

Aug. 31 at Royal-Memorial Stadium against Colorado State. Just a heads up: Don’t expect the cool winds and occasional drizzle that made Saturday’s spring game comfortable.

