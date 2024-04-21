No Trey Moore? No problem for Texas football's pass rush in spring game

Touted transfer Trey Moore didn’t get to make his debut at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Saturday’s scrimmage, but several other edge rushers made an impact.

Junior Ethan Burke, a returning starter, played just a handful of snaps but did cause a turnover early in the game when he batted a Quinn Ewers pass into the air that landed in the arms of defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who rumbled in for a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Colton Vasek, Burke’s high school teammate at nearby Westlake, also had a big game with an unofficial four tackles, including one sack and one for a loss. And prized freshman Colin Simmons, a 5-star recruit, added three tackles and a sack.

More: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows he must get his defensive front SEC-ready | Golden

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons warms up ahead of the Orange-White Game Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Simmons, a 5-star freshman, had a sack and three tackles in the game.

“Colton Vasek, it was great to have him play the way he played today,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. “And I think we could feel the presence of Colin Simmons coming off the edge.”

More: After spring game, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian still searching transfer portal

As for Moore, he’s been battling some soreness but has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff all spring. His arrival as well as the development of young players such as Vasek, Simmons and freshman Zina Umeozulu has Sarkisian optimistic that the Longhorns can finally find consistent pressure off the edge, a point of concern since Sarkisian arrived on campus three years ago.

“I'll say something coming out of spring that maybe didn't show up quite as much in the spring game, but our edge pass rush is real,” he said. “We've really tried to address that position, and I think it's paying off for us now and will pay off for us in the fall.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's pass rush impresses despite absence of Trey Moore