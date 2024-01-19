Tight end Amari Niblack becomes the next Alabama football player to transfer to Texas

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Amari Niblack (84) leaps into the end zone with a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Texas defeated Alabama 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Another football player has decided that he looks better in burnt orange than crimson.

Former Alabama tight end Amari Niblack announced on Thursday night that he'll transfer to Texas. Niblack spent the past two seasons at Alabama but he entered the transfer portal following the recent retirement of longtime Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Niblack's commitment comes less than a week after ex-Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond signed with Texas. Former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire became a Longhorn on Tuesday.

During the 2023 season, the 6-4, 233-pound Niblack turned 20 receptions into 327 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was a 39-yard score against Texas in September.

The arrival of Niblack should help UT offset the offseason loss of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who entered the NFL Draft after setting the position record at Texas for career catches. Gunnar Helm, who scored on two of his 14 receptions last season, is also set to return to a Texas team that often likes to play two tight ends at the same time. Juan Davis, Spencer Shannon, Will Randle and Jordan Washington are set to be the other tight ends on the roster in 2024.

Niblack is the seventh transfer to join Texas this offseason. Bond, Blackshire, receivers Silas Bolden (Oregon State) and Matthew Golden (Houston), safety Andrew Mukuba (Clemson) and edge rusher Trey Moore (UTSA) are also coming to Austin.

