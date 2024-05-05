How did the Rays celebrate Kevin Cash’s historic win?

ST. PETERSBURG — The beer, or possibly champagne, dripped off Kevin Cash’s shoes as he talked. The Rays manager had shaving cream in his ear and baby powder slapped on the back of his wet jersey.

Cash also had a tired smile on his face.

With the Rays beating the Mets 3-1 on Saturday night, Cash won his 755th game as Tampa Bay’s manager, surpassing Joe Maddon as the franchise’s victories leader. The players rolled him through the clubhouse in a laundry cart and showered him with beer, champagne, and seemingly anything else they could get their hands on.

“They were pretty pumped,” Cash said. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys. I am appreciative of all of them and guys from the past, too. It was a fun day. A long time coming, but I’m excited it got here.”

Cash, hired in December 2014, is now the longest-tenured manager in the big leagues. At the time he was hired to succeed Maddon, Cash was the youngest manager in the majors. He is the only American League manager to win back-to-back Manager of the Year awards (2020, 2021).

“It’s just an appreciation, certainly to the organization (and principal owner) Stu Sternberg, his family, (wife) Lisa. And then all the way down from (Rays presidents) Matt Silverman, Brian (Auld), Erik (Neander), and so many guys that have helped me,” Cash said. “And ultimately, it comes down to being fortunate to have a lot of really good players and good teams.”

Cash, 46, said there were a lot of wins along the way to remember.

“The first? Game 3, I believe against Baltimore and Buck Showalter. That was quite the honor to go up against him,” Cash said. “But you just don’t think about a lot of wins, it’s just the amount of players that have come through and contributed to allowing myself, but more so the organization, to get here.”

And what will Cash remember about his 755th win?

“Probably getting rolled in a cart and having everything sprayed all over me that you can imagine,” Cash said with a smile.

• • •

