Did any part of Georgia football not get a high grade in Orange Bowl romp over Seminoles?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia football won a bowl game for the fifth year in a row after destroying Florida State Saturday 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs finished 13-1, giving the senior class a school record 50 wins.

Here’s how we graded the Bulldogs.

Georgia football offense: A+

It’s hard to find fault here after the first drive ended with a turnover on downs. Florida State’s defense was missing so many frontline players but Georgia scored touchdowns on nine straight series including the first three with Gunner Stockton as QB. Carson Beck had his second best passer rating of the season — 203.6 — throwing for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kendall Milton averaged 11.6 yards per carry. The Bulldogs owned the line of scrimmage.

Defense: A

Florida State started third-string quarterback Brock Glenn and was missing most of their top skill players. Glenn went 9 of 26 for 139 yards with two interceptions. Florida State finished with 209 yards of total offense. Mykel Williams and CJ Allen each had 1 ½ tackles for loss. Georgia held Florida State to 2 of 12 on third down.

Special teams: A+

Brett Thorson didn't punt until 7 minutes to go. Cole Speer recovered a fumble on a kickoff return forced by Cash Jones. All of Jared Zirkel’s kickoffs went for touchbacks. Anthony Evans returned a punt 17 yards.

Coaching A+

Georgia coaches managed to help keep opt-outs to just a few players who dealt with injuries during the season. The coaching staff was missing two assistants who were there in the SEC championship game: offensive line coach Stacy Searels (illness) and defensive backs coach Fran Brown (new Syracuse head coach replaced by Donte Williams).

Overall A+

Granted, this wasn’t the Florida State team that won the ACC and beat LSU, Clemson and Florida. The Bulldogs seemed laser focused despite the talent disparity. Georgia topped 60 points in its last game for the second year in a row.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How we graded Georgia football for Orange Bowl beatdown of Seminoles