How did Nick Saban fare against the Oklahoma Sooners as a head coach?

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is set to retire.

Considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, he led Alabama to six national championships since taking over the program in 2006.

He also led LSU to one national title. More on that later.

As a head coach, Saban faced OU three times. A fourth matchup was set for next season in Norman as the Sooners joined the SEC.

But that won't happen.

Here is a breakdown of each game that did happen:

Jan. 4, 2004: LSU vs. OU, Sugar Bowl (national championship game)

LSU beat the Sooners 21-14 at the Superdome in New Orleans. OU quarterback Jason White won the Heisman Trophy that season but suffered an injury against Kansas State in OU’s 35-7 Big 12 Championship loss. He wasn’t fully healthy for LSU. Still, the Tigers’ stout defense was impressive, sacking White seven times and intercepting two of his passes. The victory gave Saban his first national championship.

Jan. 2, 2014: Alabama vs. OU, Sugar Bowl

Saban faced the Sooners in the Sugar Bowl for the second time, but this one had a different outcome. A fond memory for Sooner fans, OU showed up to New Orleans as the underdog but came away with the win as it defeated the Crimson Tide 45-31. Quarterback Trevor Knight, a redshirt freshman at the time, had the best performance of his college career, completing 32 of 44 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama was loaded with talent that year. Among its top players were quarterback AJ McCarron, running backs Derrick Henry and TJ Yeldon, receiver Amari Cooper and defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Landon Collins.

Dec. 29, 2018: Alabama vs. OU, Orange Bowl (CFP semifinals)

Alabama dominated this matchup and beat OU 45-34 before advancing and defeating Georgia 26-23 in overtime for the national title. The Crimson Tide had a great start against OU and led 28-0 at one point. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was efficient through the air, completing 24 of 27 passes for 318 yards and four scores. Future Sooner Jalen Hurts completed his lone pass attempt for 10 yards. OU quarterback Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy that year, was 19-of-37 passing for 308 yards and two scores. He also ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. OU’s top receiver was CeeDee Lamb, who had eight catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What was Nick Saban's record against Oklahoma Sooners as a head coach?