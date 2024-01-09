Where do OU, Oklahoma State football stand in way-too-early 2024 preseason rankings?

The 2023 college football season is officially in the books.

Michigan earned a 34-13 win over Washington on Monday to secure its first national championship since 1997. And with that, the focus now shifts to the 2024 season.

Here's a look at where OU and Oklahoma State stand in way-too-early 2024 rankings from various media outlets:

More: Who has OU football added, lost via the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

Oklahoma State football: Who's in, who's out via the transfer portal?

Way-too-early 2024 rankings for OU, OSU football

Action Network: No. 13 OU and No. 15 OSU

Bleacher Report: No. 14 OU and No. 18 OSU

CBS: No. 11 OU and No. 23 OSU

ESPN: No. 15 OU and No. 18 OSU

On3: No. 12 OU and No. 22 OSU

Pro Football Focus: No. 18 OU and No. 23 OSU

The Sporting News: No. 18 OU and No. 19 OSU

USA Today: No. 8 OU and No. 20 OSU

Yahoo Sports: No. 17 OU and No. 22 OSU

247Sports: No. 12 OU and No. 25 OSU

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where do OU, OSU football stand in way-too-early 2024 rankings?