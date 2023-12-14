OU football’s 2024 schedule is complete: See full list of opponents, dates for Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in July 2024, but Wednesday night's unveiling of the 2024 league football schedule will bring home how soon the move is for the Red River rivals.

Here's what you need to know about the Sooners' schedule and SEC unveiling:

This article will be updated as the schedule is unveiled.

What is OU football's schedule for 2024 season?

Saturday, Aug. 31: OU vs. Temple

Saturday, Sept. 7: OU vs. Houston

Saturday, Sept. 14: OU vs. Tulane

Saturday, Sept. 21: OU vs. Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 28: OU at Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 12: OU vs. Texas in Dallas

Saturday, Oct. 19: OU vs. South Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 26: OU at Mississippi

Saturday, Nov. 23: OU vs. Alabama

Date TBA: OU at LSU

Date TBA: OU at Missouri

Date TBA: OU vs. Maine

What channel is the 2024 SEC schedule release today?

TV channel : ESPN, SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 SEC football schedule release will air on ESPN and the SEC Network. Host Laura Rutledge will be joined by analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Tim Tebow, with Paul Finebaum and various guests joining the program for additional perspective.

Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

2024 SEC schedule release start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The program, during which the 2024 SEC football schedule will be released, is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

