Former Oklahoma DB Aaron Colvin claims team was 'off that Henny' in Sugar Bowl win vs. Alabama

One of Oklahoma football's biggest wins of the last decade was its victory over two-time defending national champion Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

The Sooners beat then-No. 3 Alabama 45-31 with Trevor Knight at quarterback. Nine years later, however, some potentially important details regarding the Sooners' win have surfaced from one of the players who helped beat the Crimson Tide in New Orleans.

Former OU defensive back Aaron Colvin shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), that the "whole team" consumed alcohol before the game.

"I was loose off that (Hennessy) for my final three college games," wrote Colvin, a six-year NFL veteran. "Reason being — I had turf toe, and I didn't want to take Toradol, and I was on my bs. Whole team was off that (Hennessy) vs. Alabama in the (Sugar Bowl). My (girlfriend now wife) was the one buying it."

The Sugar Bowl win lives in infamy, of course, because Alabama's prior loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl knocked the Crimson Tide out of SEC championship and BCS national championship game contention. Oklahoma was seen at the time as a huge underdog, with the Sooners playing two different quarterbacks throughout the year: Blake Bell and Knight. The latter played his best college game against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.

Knight completed 32 of 44 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns to one interception in the game, and Oklahoma also intercepted opposing quarterback AJ McCarron twice. Colvin was credited with six total tackles, includig five solo.

While Colvin's claim could potentially be hyperbolized a bit, it still is an added wrinkle to the Sooners' historic win.

