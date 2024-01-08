OU football: Defensive end Trace Ford returning for Sooners in 2024

NORMAN — OU's defensive line is getting an extra boost of experience.

Defensive end Trace Ford will return for his final season of eligibility, Ford's mother, Desirae, confirmed to The Oklahoman on Monday.

Ford's return was first reported by the OU Daily.

Ford played in all 13 games for the Sooners this season, starting the season opener. He finished with 18 tackles, 3.5 for loss, an interception, three pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries.

Ford, and Edmond Santa Fe product, spent the first four years of his career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Norman.

He made 15 starts for the Cowboys in 2019-20 before missing the 2021 season due to injury. He also suffered a season-ending injury in 2022.

Ford's return is the latest among the defensive line that has already seen Da'Jon Terry and Jacob Lacey, who were also redshirt seniors in 2023, announce their returns for 2024 for the Sooners' inaugural season in the SEC.

