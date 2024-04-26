How did the Miami Heat outshoot the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs first round series this past Wednesday (April 24) night?

The Celtics have baked in letting some of the Heat’s less lethal shooters have open looks, but Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra took advantage of this approach to the extreme, and Boston failed to adjust. But how much of this was luck, and how much of this was a failure of the Celtics plan to win the game? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, weighed in on how they see Boston having messed up in Game 2.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire