Celtics Lab 253: What went wrong for Boston in Game 2, and how the Celtics can adjust for Game 3

The Boston Celtics let their fans down with a mediocre effort against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their first round series, the level of urgency reminiscent of a mid-December tilt of little consequence.

Attacking the Celtics with a relentless assault from deep on one end, and denying the use of Kristaps Porzingis as a ‘safety valve’ on the other, Boston has given Miami life by not understanding the gravity of the moment yet again. But rather than dwell (too much) on the loss, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast convened postgame to talk through what Boston can do better in Game 3.

From specific adjustments to the overall approach to the game, we shared our thoughts on what we want to see from the Celtics in the first home game for the Heat of the series.





