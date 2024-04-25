Why did the Boston Celtics fail to adjust to the Miami Heat in Game 2?

Why did the Boston Celtics fail to adjust to the Miami Heat in Game 2? The Heat (and their elite head coach Erik Spoelstra) did an excellent job of using Boston’s tendencies against them in the second tilt of the 2024 Eastern Conference first round series.

“It was a very good response,” said Spoelstra to the media postgame via the Associated Press. “And then we also made some shots. It always looks better when you make shots.” So many, in fact, that it was the fourth-most ever shot from beyond the arc in an NBA playoff game. the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, weighed in on the debacle postgame on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

