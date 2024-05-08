Did Jayson Tatum have a bad game in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Did Jayson Tatum have a bad game in the Boston Celtics‘ Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals tilt at TD Garden on this past Tuesday (May 7) night? The St. Louis native did not exactly have the most efficient night from the floor, hitting 7-of-19 overall, a very bad 0-of-5 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line, but he impacted the game in other ways.

With 11 boards and 3 blocks, Tatum showed a level of maturity that helped power the Celtics to a 1 – 0 series lead over the Cavs despite his rough shooting night.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavon linked up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to talk it over/ Check it out below!

