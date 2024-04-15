Devonta Smith agrees to three-year extension with Eagles

Wide receiver Devonta Smith is in his fourth year with the Eagles and he's set to remain with the team for four more years.

The Eagles announced that they have exercised their fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract for the 2025 season and that they have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with the wideout. That ties Smith to the Eagles through the 2028 season.

Smith's 2025 salary will be $15.591 million and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the extension is worth $75 million. That total includes $51 million in guaranteed money.

The Eagles have also extended the contracts of guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Jordan Mailata this offseason, so they have secured extended runs with several key offensive players as they head toward the 2024 season.