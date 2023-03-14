Devin McCourty has message for Patriots fans on new billboards in New England

McCourty has message for Patriots fans on new billboards in New England originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL last week, and he has a special message for all of the fans across the region who supported him for the last 13 years.

McCourty put the message on a bunch of billboards in the area Tuesday that read, "Thank you NE! You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3x champ!"

McCourty is one of the best defensive players in Patriots history and played a key role in the franchise winning Super Bowl XLIX (2014), Super Bowl LI (2016) and Super Bowl LIII (2018).

Replacing McCourty will be an enormously difficult task for the Patriots this offseason and going forward. Not only was McCourty an excellent defensive back, he also was one of the most respected leaders (on and off the field) in the entire sport.