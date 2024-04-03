Deuce McBride's rise should pay off for Knicks in playoffs

The Knicks' season has been all about change. The club has made two significant in-season trades and also dealt with several injuries to key players.

All of those changes have led to new lineup combinations and expanded roles for several players. One beneficiary is Deuce McBride. The third-year guard was given an opportunity to become a permanent fixture in New York’s rotation in January after the Knicks dealt backup guard Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the OG Anunoby trade. And after receiving minutes, McBride hasn't looked back.

He has posted career-highs across the board, including 8.2 points per game and 42.1 percent from the three-point line. Since Anunoby has been out of the lineup with an elbow injury, McBride has started eight consecutive games. In that stretch, he has scored at least 24 points on four occasions, including a career-high 29 points -- and tying that mark nine days later. He has averaged 18.5 points in the last eight games, including 24 points in Tuesday night’s 109-99 loss against the Miami Heat.

While his offense has ascended to new heights, McBride has also continued to excel as a defensive disruptor on the perimeter. He’s often guarding the best guards on the opposition. During his recent stretch as a starter, he’s defended the likes of Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

McBride is just 6-1 but he has a near 6-9 wingspan that envelops offensive players on the ball and seals up passing windows off the ball. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has displayed ultimate trust in McBride, who has been indispensable and has played at least 43 minutes in seven of the last eight games.

At 23 years old, there’s still room for the former second-round pick to improve. He hasn’t been up to task running the show when All-Star Jalen Brunson sits, and has been more effective in catch-and-shoot situations or moments that require less ball handling. If he can become a more dynamic playmaker and shot creator, it would add even more to what he is now.

Playoff pluses and minuses

Julius Randle is out for the season and the situation with Anunoby remains murky. With just seven games remaining in the regular season, it’s unclear whether he will return by the time the playoffs get underway. So it's possible McBride will have a larger than expected role in the postseason.

The way McBride has developed has made him important if the situation occurs. He’s become a major threat from the corners, shooting 45.7 percent on corner threes, per NBA Stats. McBride complements Brunson, who will surely see extra attention from defenses in the playoffs.

One issue the Knicks could have is McBride’s lack of size. Recently, he’s been in an uber-small starting lineup with the 6-2 Brunson, 6-4 Donte DiVincenzo and 6-4 Josh Hart. If New York faces a first round matchup against the Orlando Magic -- a team that runs its offense through 6-10 forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- that could be a problem.

But if the Knicks face other teams like the current No. 3 seed Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 6 Indiana Pacers that revolve around guards like Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively, the need for McBride’s defense will be crucial.

Even if Anunoby returns and McBride moves to the bench, McBride will still be primed for major minutes, which are well-deserved. Outside of McBride, the Knicks don’t have many other options on the perimeter.

Veteran and midseason acquisition Alec Burks has been ineffective on offense, and defense has never been his strong suit. Recent buyout pickup Shake Milton hasn’t played much outside of garbage time and a brief second-quarter appearance against the San Antonio Spurs.

McBride’s performance is encouraging as the playoffs approach. His sudden rise is a variable the Knicks probably couldn’t have imagined just a few months ago.