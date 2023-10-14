Deshaun Watson ‘could miss multiple more games’ with shoulder injury

The end of the Deshaun Watson saga for the Cleveland Browns may not be over anytime soon as he has already been ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers. While he has been tagged as day-to-day by head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot has reported that the Browns will not rush their $230 million investment back onto the field until he is ready.

The Browns are already resting Watson for the second straight game and third straight week with his strained rotator cuff. Veteran practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker will start for the Browns as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at home.

Who knows when Watson will be back on the field for the Browns? They start a long stretch of games, including eight of their last 12 against AFC opponents next week against the Indianapolis Colts. The hope would be that he can suit up for that game against the AFC South foe as the Browns need to start stacking wins.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire