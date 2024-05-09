Advertisement
Breaking news:

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley 4 games for fan, reporter altercations

Denny Hamlin's lap-leading streak: On the road of chasing legends

alex cadavid
·3 min read
Denny Hamlin's lap-leading streak: On the road of chasing legends

It’s no rare sight to spot Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota running up front on Sundays. In fact, Hamlin has led laps at every race dating back to the 2023 Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — that’s 16 consecutive races leading at least one lap. Consistency has proven to be king in stock-car racing, and Hamlin joins a short list of the sport’s elite drivers who have amassed lengthy streaks.

RELATED: Darlington weekend schedule

Hamlin recently tied Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time wins list at Dover and is now one off of tying Rusty Wallace. He continues to rack up consecutive races with laps led, and yet again, he finds himself in the company of legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport — Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Cale Yarborough.

Leading laps isn’t just about speed. It’s a mix of a driver’s skill, team strategy and plenty of knowledge on how to handle the ever-changing race conditions. Hamlin has been a force on all tracks, leaving his competitors in the rearview mirror whether it’s a short-track showdown or a high-speed battle on a superspeedway or intermediate course.

What sets Hamlin apart from the current field of drivers is his ability to consistently find his way to the front of the pack. Currently, his 606 laps led in 2024 ranks second among active drivers. Through 12 races, he’s already spent 2,680 laps running in the top 10 (first) and 1,880 laps running in the top five (second). Plus, his season average running position is up to a series-best 7.8 after Kansas. Meaning that more often than not, Hamlin has routinely found ways to maintain a strong position throughout races, willing to fend off challenges from rival drivers and overcome obstacles that come his way.

With the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on tap this Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), it wouldn’t be a shock to see Hamlin extend the streak to 17. He’s a four-time winner at the track “Too Tough to Tame” and has led laps in 17 of 23 races at Darlington, not to mention he swept the first two stages there last September in the Southern 500. As he continues to rewrite the record books one lap at a time, there’s no telling how far Hamlin can go.

Driver

Steak Start

Streak End

Streak Length

Bobby Allison

Sept., 6 1971 at Darlington Raceway

Oct. 22, 1972 at Rockingham Speedway

39

Cale Yarborough

Feb. 29, 1976 at Rockingham Speedway

Oct. 10, 1976 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

25

Darrell Waltrip

July 11, 1981 at Nashville Fairgrounds

May 16, 1982 at Dover Motor Speedway

25

Cale Yarborough

June 12, 1977 at Riverside International Speedway

March 19, 1978 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

22

Richard Petty

June 4, 1972 at Dover Motor Speedway

Feb. 25, 1973 at Richmond Raceway

22

Dale Earnhardt

Aug. 17, 1986 at Michigan International Speedway

May 3, 1987 at Talladega Superspeedway

20

Dale Earnhardt

June 28, 1987 at Michigan International Speedway

March, 20 1988 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

20

Jeff Gordon

May 28, 1995 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 22, 1995 at Rockingham Speedway

19

David Pearson

June 1, 1969 at Macon Speedway

Aug. 21, 1969 at South Boston Speedway

17

Geoff Bodine

May 18, 1986 at Dover Motor Speedway

Oct. 5, 1986 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

17

Kyle Busch

July 8, 2017 at Kentucky Speedway

Nov. 5, 2017 at Texas Motor Speedway

17

Richard Petty

May 11, 1974 at Nashville Fairgrounds

Sept. 22, 1974 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

16

Cale Yarborough

April 9, 1978 at Darlington Raceway

Sept. 4, 1978 at Darlington Raceway

16

Darell Waltrip

July 4, 1980 at Daytona International Speedway

Jan. 11, 1981 at Riverside International Speedway

16

Denny Hamlin

Oct. 15, 2023 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

May, 5, 2024 Kansas Speedway

16