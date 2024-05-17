DeMar DeRozan’s eyebrow-raising quotes on Lakers: ‘Never say no’

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it will be up to the Chicago Bulls to figure out a way to keep him on board, which it sounds like they want to do. But whether or not they should actually bring him back is another question. Should Chicago rebuild? Or should they re-sign their guys?

DeRozan will be free to sign wherever he wants, and while he has expressed a level of desire to remain with the Bulls, nothing is guaranteed. And based on DeRozan’s response to potentially playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, a return home may not be out of the question.

A native of Compton, California, DeRozan said that he will never rule out a return home during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV.

“You can’t never say no about playing home…Time will tell. We’ll see where the cards fall,” DeRozan said.

Would @DeMar_DeRozan ever consider playing for the #Lakers? "You can't never say no about playing home…Time will tell, we'll see where the cards fall." pic.twitter.com/IXnamokK64 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 15, 2024

Could we see DeRozan playing for the Lakers or LA Clippers next year?

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire